Men’s Health Week: How will you prioritize your health?

Men’s Health Week is in full swing, encouraging all males across the globe to prioritize their physical and mental health. Sponsored by former Senator Bob Dole and former Congressman Bill Richardson, congress passed the bill in 1994, annually honoring Men’s Health Week.
The annual celebration leads up to Father’s Day weekend, the perfect time to encourage the men in your life to prioritize their health and well-being. In honor of Men’s Health Week, we’ve created a list of activities you can participate in to focus on your health and help spread awareness.
- Schedule an appointment with your primary care provider– Putting off your annual visit to your doctor is common, but there’s no better time to schedule an appointment than during Men’s Health Week! Whether you think something is off or not, contact your doctor today to schedule an appointment for a mental or physical health check.
- Establish a new exercise routine or try something new- This is the perfect week to work on a new exercise plan to get into shape, or to become healthier. If you already have an exercise routine, try something new this week.
- Make a effort to add more fruits and veggies to your diet- It can be a slippery slope to sliding into unhealthy eating habits. Make a commitment to switch out fresh veggies instead of chips as a snack. In addition, try grabbing a piece of fruit as you dash out of the door instead of processed choice.
- Wear a blue ribbon- The color blue is the official symbol for Men’s Health Week. Show your commitment and spread awareness by adding blue to your wardrobe this week.