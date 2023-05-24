Mental Health Awareness outreach in Terrebonne Parish on Wednesday

The Houma Police Department is excited to announce that we are partnering with our law enforcement partners to include the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, and our Mental Health Partners to promote mental health awareness during the month of May.

On May 25,2023, you may receive a visit from one of our officers or our partners as we participate in a community outreach drive for mental health awareness in Terrebonne Parish. It is our hope to educate the citizens of the parish as to the available resources that are in place promoting mental health awareness.