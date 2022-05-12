Mental health resources in honor of Mental Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness of those living with mental illnesses and encouraging the well-being of children, adults, and families across the United States. The month was commemorated in 1949 by Mental Health America Organization (MHA), an organization dedicated to providing foundational knowledge about mental health, mental conditions, and information on the protocols to take if your mental health is a cause for concern.



Suffering from mental health issues can take a toll on both your mental and physical health, affecting the way you feel, think, and act, and also determining the way you manage stress and make decisions.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, we’ve created a list of local resources, and national hotlines available to help those who may be suffering from mental health issues:

  • Terrebonne Behavioral Health Center, located at 5599 Highway 311, in Houma, (985) 857-3615
  • South Central Louisiana Human Services Authority, located at 158 Regal Row, Houma, (985) 858-2931
  • Magnolia Family Services, 1418 Tiger Drive, in Thibodaux, (985) 449-4055
  • Keep Calm Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
  • Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line: 1-833-333-1132
  • Crisis Text Line: Text ‘REACHOUT’ to 741741
  • National Suicide Prevention Line: 1-800-273-8255


