Mes Ami Market in Cut Off Brings Together Local Businesses

Local small business owner, Charla LeCompte Chouest, is bringing new opportunities to the Cut Off area with the Mes Ami Market.

The Mes Ami Market will be a permanent storefront located at 14410 W Main St. Suite 2 in Cut Off. Chouest has a close-knit group with other locally owned small businesses that frequently participate in pop-up shop events together. They have various types of businesses that offer diverse customized items. Public interest is what led Chouest to organize a quarterly shopping event, Mimosa Market. Chouest felt like people were always wanting more at the events. This is where the concept for Mes Ami Market stemmed from.

“It’s something that’s been on my heart for about six months. Then, the spot came available, and I took that as a sign! It’s scary but exciting,” said Chouest, owner of The Mother Frocker, a boutique featuring sleepwear, loungewear and “mom wear” for women who love comfortable, affordable styles.

Chouest described the market community as “community over competition” because it is a collection of small business owners who are taking the risk of starting a new business together. Mes Ami Market will consist of a one-stop shop that will have a section of a boutique-like setup. It will also feature a booth and showcase area where local businesses can set up their products to be sold.

“I want to help these small businesses have exposure and help them grow,” Chouest said.

Lenzie Cheramie owns Rumours, a local thrift and resale boutique, and will be a vendor at Mes Ami. She frequently participates in local pop-ups and knows Chouest personally, which is the reason she was drawn into participating in the new business.

“I trust Charla. She lifts people up, and she always puts her best foot forward. She always helps people out and she will run it well. She just wants to help everyone,” Cheramie said.

Cheramie and Chouest both describe the business venture as a way to bring the community together. “It’s not competition. If [Charla] wins, we all win,” Cheramie said.

Mes Ami Market’s Grand Opening will be Sunday, June 6th, from 12-4 p.m. It will also feature The Classy Chassis, a renovated horse trailer turned mobile bar based out of Lafayette. For the Jars will also be present to offer “Jarcutie.”

Chouest said she is most excited for the community to see the concept of the new business. “I’m excited to see what it looks like for multiple people to come together and to see what the community truly looks like,” she said. “Come out for mimosa’s and Jarciutie!”

By Heidi Guidry

Photos submitted.