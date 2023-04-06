Michael Paul LaRussa Announces Campaign for Terrebonne Parish President

Michael Paul LaRussa, a Republican and lifelong resident of Terrebonne, today announced his campaign to be the next President of Terrebonne Parish. Outgoing Parish President Gordy Dove is term-limited and cannot run again.

“I’ve spent over 30 years of my life working to improve our community. Now, I’m ready to step up, lead, and unite every corner of Terrebonne Parish. It requires listening, planning, honesty, and execution. From our shrimpers to the shipyards, I will use my experience to invest more in our people and their future,” said LaRussa.

Born and raised in Houma, LaRussa is the President of his family-owned business, Coldwell Banker LaRussa Real Estate, where he has spent his career making the American dream of home ownership possible for countless families in our community. He has been recognized numerous times for his outstanding work in the industry, being named the 2016 Realtor of the Year and receiving a Distinguished Service Award from the membership of the Bayou Board of Realtors.

Over the last 30 years, he has served on numerous Parish and State Committees such as the Terrebonne Parish School District/Chamber of Commerce Task Force for Teacher Raises, where he helped lead a successful effort to give teachers a pay raise and increase the quality of education in the parish. In addition, as an Advisory Member on the Coastal Zone Management and Coastal Restoration Committee, LaRussa worked with state and local leaders to create a strong defense against storm damage. But most importantly, he served as Louisiana REALTORS’ State Legislative Director, representing over 16,000 members in working with legislators to find solutions to state’s always-pressing insurance issues.

“Throughout the years, we have made tremendous improvements, but there is more to be done. Terrebonne’s future is bright, but it will take new leaders, not the same old politicians, to allow the parish to reach its true potential. It’s time to get to work,” said LaRussa.

If elected, LaRussa plans to invest in local businesses, eliminate wasteful spending, and fight for both state and federal funds to create better roads, enhanced flood protection, safer streets, and a better quality of life for all residents. Given his long private sector background and community roots, he believes that parish government can work with local businesses rather than against them.

LaRussa graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High School, LSU, and Nicholls State University. He is the father of two children, Olivia and Joseph, with whom he attends St. Francis De Sales Church.