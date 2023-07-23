Millions in state tax refunds moving to Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don’t claim them

Louisiana taxpayers have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 15,461 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The amount of unclaimed refunds due for transfer if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive one of these letters can claim their refunds by one of two methods:

Visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/UnclaimedRefund and provide the requested information; OR

Complete and return to LDR the voucher attached to the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated July 19, 2023

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.