Miss Louisiana 2023 Sylvia Masters donates iconic seafood-themed costume to Explore Houma Visitor Center

Explore Houma is excited to present a new, special, and sparkly addition to their Visitor Center!

The local tourism center is now the proud home of the stunning Louisiana seafood-themed costume that Houma-native Sylvia Masters wore when she was crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The costume was sponsored and created by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

“I am can’t wait for everyone, Houma native or visitor, to enjoy this costume that represents everything that makes Louisiana seafood so great,” said Sylvia Masters in a promotional video for Explore Houma.

Photos provided by Explore Houma

The bedazzled costume is covered in vibrant oranges, reds, yellows, and blues, with designs featuring shrimp, crabs, oysters, catfish, and more– all the Louisiana seafood favorites.

“Sylvia’s mom and our Convention and Sales Manager, Angela Morehead, made this possible, and we are so grateful to these two amazing ladies,” reads a statement from Explore Houma. “We, alongside Sylvia, invite you to stop by, snap a photo with this beautiful piece of local history, and celebrate our vibrant culture.”

The Explore Houma Visitors Center is located at 114 Tourist Drive in Gray, and is open from Monday-Friday 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. Learn more about Explore Houma and the history of the Cajun coast here.