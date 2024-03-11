Missing Driver in Assumption Parish Crash Found Deceased

Chamber of Commerce announce more grand openings in March
March 11, 2024
Chamber of Commerce announce more grand openings in March
March 11, 2024

Lafourche Parish – On March 8, 2024, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased body located in Bayou Lafourche near the 1800 block of LA Hwy 308. Upon arrival, Troopers were able to identify the recovered body as that of Gilbert Bunch Jr. Bunch was found approximately 6 miles south of the initial crash location. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 5 fatalities in 2024.

TROOP C INTIAL RELEASE – March 3, 2024


 Driver Missing Following Assumption Parish Crash: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/driver-missing-following-assumption-parish-crash/

 

Louisiana State Police - Press Release
Louisiana State Police - Press Release

Related posts

March 10, 2024

LDWF Makes Canceled Oyster Lease List Available Online

Read more