Missing Driver in Assumption Parish Crash Found Deceased

Lafourche Parish – On March 8, 2024, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased body located in Bayou Lafourche near the 1800 block of LA Hwy 308. Upon arrival, Troopers were able to identify the recovered body as that of Gilbert Bunch Jr. Bunch was found approximately 6 miles south of the initial crash location. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 5 fatalities in 2024.

TROOP C INTIAL RELEASE – March 3, 2024

Driver Missing Following Assumption Parish Crash: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/driver-missing-following-assumption-parish-crash/