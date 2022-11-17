Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma.

On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was called to a private residence on Friendswood Drive, where they initially learned of the missing person. Deputies made contact with a temporary caretaker of Rodriguez, who reported that she was last seen leaving the residence to go to the store with an unknown Hispanic male, and never returned. Deputies learned through investigation that Rodriguez went missing on an unknown date in June 2022 and learned that the caretaker waited over 2 months before reporting the disappearance. Deputies also discovered that Rodriguez entered the United States in May 2022 and came to live with the caretaker, where she remained for approximately 1 month.

During the time of the investigation, Detectives have continued to work the case, but despite an extensive search of enforcement databases, Detectives have been unable to obtain any information in regard to family members of Rodriguez.

Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female, 5 foot, 120 lbs., with black curly hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a brown pants, and a white shirt.

At this point in the investigation, authorities have been unable to locate Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, or any information on the identity of the Hispanic male subject. Rodriguez has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is working with the US Department of Homeland Security in connection with the investigation.

Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information or knowledge of her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.