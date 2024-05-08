Missing Houma Man: Cyril Cimon Short

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma man that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish around the end of April 2024. Cyril Cimon Short, 38, of Houma went missing after a recent hospitalization in Houma.

On May 5, 2024, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division learned from a family member that Cyril Short had not been seen since a recent hospitalization at a local Houma hospital. The family member reported that Cyril Short was taken to the hospital on an unknown date in April 2024, and since his release, has not returned home.

Cyril Cimon Short is described as a black male, 5 foot 8 inches, 160 lbs., with short or balding black hair and brown eyes.

At this point in the investigation, authorities have been unable to locate Cyril Cimon Short. Short has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.