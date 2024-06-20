MISSING PERSON: Jermaine Ross

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Jermaine Ross of Serenity Drive in Thibodaux. He was last seen walking out of his residence at around 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2024.

Ross suffers from a mental disorder. He is described as 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark-colored shorts, and no shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.