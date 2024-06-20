MISSING PERSON: Jermaine Ross

Girls Who Code encourages students to be brave and confident while learning skills for STEM Career Fields
June 20, 2024
Girls Who Code encourages students to be brave and confident while learning skills for STEM Career Fields
June 20, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Jermaine Ross of Serenity Drive in Thibodaux. He was last seen walking out of his residence at around 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2024.

Ross suffers from a mental disorder. He is described as 6’0″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark-colored shorts, and no shoes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Photo provided by BTNEP via Facebook.

June 20, 2024

BTNEP invites volunteers for final Port Fourchon marsh planting next week

Read more