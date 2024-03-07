MISSING PERSON: Tony G. Joseph

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Tony G. Joseph of in Baton Rouge. He was last seen in the Raceland area on March 3, 2024. It is believed Joseph may have left the Raceland area on foot intending to leave Lafourche Parish.

Joseph is described as 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.