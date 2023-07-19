MISSING TEEN: Alec Flores

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Alec Flores of East 2nd Street in Larose. He was last seen at a friend’s house on West 58th Street in Cut Off. He left that residence sometime after 2 p.m. on July 18, 2023. He was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck with crab traps in the truck bed and the number “194” on the bottom-right side of the tailgate.

Flores is described as 6’3” tall, weighing approximately 305 pounds with brown hair. He was possibly wearing a blue shirt and white shorts when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.