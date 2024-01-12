MISSING TEEN: Laban Kalep Kilgore

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Laban Kalep Kilgore, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Tuesday, January 9th, shortly after 9:00pm, when Kilgore’s family learned that he left the residence and had not returned by the time the complaint was filed. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Family members also reported that Kilgore suffers from mental health disorders and believe he is not taking his medication as prescribed. Kilgore is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Silva has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.