MISSING TEEN: LPSO seeking help finding 13-year-old

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Damion Richoux of East 53rd Street in Cut Off. He was last seen leaving his residence at around 9:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023. It’s believed he may have initially been heading to the Cut Off Youth Center.

Richoux is described as 5’4” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black Super Mario Bros. shirt with gray pants. He also has a large birthmark above his right ear on the right portion of his face. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.