MISSING TEEN/RUNAWAY: Akniya La’Naye Domangue

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue, of Gibson. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident, which was reported by Domangue’s family. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Domangue is described as 4’11″ tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with black hair, and has piercings on each side of her nose.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.