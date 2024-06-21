MISSING TEEN/RUNAWAY: Shayla Collins

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Shayla Collins, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident, which was reported by Collins’ foster family. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Collins is described as a black female, 5’8” in height, 130 pounds and slender build, with short curly red hair. Collins was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts, with a bonnet style covering over her hair.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.