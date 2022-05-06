MISSING TEEN: TPSO seeking help in locating 14-year-old girl

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Rylie Pledger, 14-year-old female, of Gray, La., who did not return home from school.

​Sheriff Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Division is actively investigating the whereabouts of a local teen that did not return home on May 4, 2022, after attendance for the day at a local high school where she attends. Rylie is described as 5’1″, 100 pounds, with brown/blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a white shirt and black sweater, with black shoes.

​Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.