MISSING TEEN: TPSO seeking help in locating 14-year-old girl

Lockport Tobacco Store Owner Arrested for Selling Illegal Products
May 6, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Rylie Pledger, 14-year-old female, of Gray, La., who did not return home from school.



 

​Sheriff Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Division is actively investigating the whereabouts of a local teen that did not return home on May 4, 2022, after attendance for the day at a local high school where she attends.  Rylie is described as 5’1″, 100 pounds, with brown/blond hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing Khaki pants, a white shirt and black sweater, with black shoes.

 

​Sheriff Soignet encourages anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Division at (985) 876-2500 or simply dial 911.



Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

May 6, 2022

8,476 Volunteers & Participants Stepped up to Clean 293 Tons of Litter During Love the Boot Week

Read more