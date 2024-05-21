MISSING TEEN: Tristan Caleb McIntyre

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Tristan Caleb McIntyre, of Gray. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident, which was reported by McIntyre’s family. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. McIntyre is described as 5’8”″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.