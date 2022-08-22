Hurricane Ida’s one year anniversary is quickly approaching and cities across the bayou region are still feeling the effects of the catastrophic storm. Missions on Wheels, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing relief to victims of natural disasters are still working diligently to support residents of Southeast Louisiana.

Missions on Wheels is asking for the support of the community to provide assistance to displaced community volunteers, first responders, and impacted communities immediately after a disaster, as well as support long-term disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts. The organization is accepting monetary donations to provide beds, showers, and laundry units to the essential workers. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the organization’s cost of deployment in the event of a hurricane.

Since August 2021, Missions on Wheels has provided seven showers, one laundry unit, and 16 beds to essential workers in Lafourche Parish for 25 days, saving the parish $30,000. The organization provides fee-free donation options using the following payment apps: Paypal Giving Fund, Facebook Pay, Venmo, and Zelle. Donations can be made online here.