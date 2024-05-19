Mississippi Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On May 19, 2024, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Farmer Lane. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dustin Craven of Saucier, MS.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Craven was traveling south on LA Hwy 20 in a left curve while riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway to the right before striking a utility pole, causing Craven to be ejected.

Craven suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample will be collected from Craven and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, being sober, attentive, and alert while on the road is essential. Doing so can help prevent crashes, ensure safety, and enable quick responses to potential hazards.

Troop C has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 9 fatalities in 2024.