Mitch Orgeron appointed to National Leadership Position on Transportation

LAFOURCE PARISH – National Association of Counties (NACo) President James Gore appointed Lafourche Parish Government Parish Administrator Mitch Orgeron as Vice Chair of the Transportation Steering Committee.

“I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of the Transportation Steering Committee and honored that President Gore has made this appointment. I look forward to working with the committee leadership and members as we continue the great work of making our community’s transportation systems efficient and sustainable,” said Parish Administrator Mitch Orgeron.

As a committed member of NACo for several years, Orgeron previously served as Vice Chair of the Ports and Waterways subcommittee, giving a voice to America’s maritime transportation system. One of Orgeron’s accomplishments was sponsoring a resolution amending the national county platform.

The Transportation Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to federal transportation legislation, funding, and regulation, and its impacts on county government. The nation’s transportation system is important in building strong communities and ensuring people and goods are moving.

Fore more information about the NACo’s Transportation Steering Committee, please click here.