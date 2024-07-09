MJ Foster Promise Program Applications Now Being Accepted

The MJ Foster Promise Program is now open to Louisiana residents aged 20 and above.

The program, which started in 2022, provides financial assistance to eligible students pursuing careers in high-demand industries such as construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Eligible programs include associate degrees, technical degrees, or HiSET/high school equivalency (WorkreadyU) programs at Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges, including Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever.

To apply, students need to complete a FAFSA application, the MJ Foster Promise program application, and then apply to their chosen participating college.

There are eligibility requirements for the award, including having a family income that does not exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level, earning a high school diploma or equivalent, not having previously earned an undergraduate degree, being a Louisiana and U.S. citizen, and committing to reside in Louisiana for one year after completion.

For a full list of requirements, assistance with completing applications, and more information, visit https://mjfosterpromise.com.