Mobile lab to host Men’s Health Panel at local barber shops

June is Men’s Health Month, a time to focus on the mental and physical health of men. In an effort to spread awareness and encourage men to prioritize their health, Clinical Sticks, a mobile concierge lab and patient service center, will host a Men’s Health Panel tour throughout the month June.

The mobile service will visit barber shops in Terrebonne Parish, providing Covid-19 tests, and a comprehensive metabolic panel and prostate screening. The clinic is seeking barbers to participate in the tour, in an effort to provide affordable, convenient, and private health care service to men and boys of the community. The panel consists of a comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) and prostate specific antigen (PSA) for $25, and an option to add-on testing starting as low as $10. Results will be available to view within 3-5 days via the patient portal. Covid-19 results will be available on the spot.

Shanee Gilbert, Owner and C.E.O. of Clinical Sticks said the stigma associated with men visiting the doctor is what inspired her to host the Men’s Health Panel. The panel helps to give men a general overview of their health. The CMP checks electrolytes, glucose, liver, and kidney function. The PSA helps screen for prostate cancer. Many men are unsure of their health status and believe that if they are not experiencing symptoms then they are ok,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert plans to expand the panel, and encourages barbers to help spread awareness on men’s health and participate in the panel. For more information, contact Shanee Gilbert at 337-595-5116 or visit https://clinicalsticksllc.com.