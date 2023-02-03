Mobile museum to share African American history on wheels

“I believe in the power of God, and following Ida, I waited on Him to tell me what to do and where to go. Ida caused a major setback for our community and our museum. We worked so hard on it, and even earned the distinction of being listed on the The National Register of Historic Places,” said Margie Scoby, founder and president of Finding Our Roots African American Museum. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, the museum on Roussel Street, in Houma, closed indefinitely.

After seeing an influx of campers on social media, Scoby got the idea. “I knew it was God, he was showing me the way. We were going to create a mobile museum,” she explained. After discussing the idea with her husband, the couple purchased the second unit they looked at, rolled up their sleeves, and got to work. “We worked non-stop for a month straight, tearing out cabinets and creating a blank slate. Then we had to figure out how we were going to display everything, and how the mobile museum would flow.”

Carefully curating the content, as well as the layout of the mobile museum, guests will experience displays representing slavery, early life, religion, reconstruction, and music. Some of items and artifacts on display include a branding iron, sword, an African drum, original images, recipes, lyrics to religious songs, local political and military heritage, and a rotating musical display. The first musical artist to be featured is Lafourche Parish native Allen Toussaint.