Mobile sports betting going live on Friday in Louisiana

January 25, 2022
January 26, 2022

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board announced this morning that some of the state-licensed sites and apps will begin accepting mobile wagers starting this Friday, January 28, at 8 a.m.

 

Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns made the announcement in a written statement.



 

“Currently eligible sports wagering operators will be approved to accept mobile bets as early as 8 a.m. Friday morning,” the statement read. “The remaining mobile sports wagering operators are in the process of meeting statutory and regulatory requirements and will be approved once those requirements are met.”

 

Johns did not specify which companies or apps would be among the first to start taking bets Friday. Among the operators who have been waiting to take Louisiana bettors’ sports wagers on mobile platforms are DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, BetMGM and WynnBet.

 

 



Mary Ditch
