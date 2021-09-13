Monday, 9/13: Free Food; Supplies; What’s Open

Terrebonne Schools Superintendent: Five schools have electricity; some schools not in short-term reopening plan due to extent of damage
September 13, 2021
Entergy provides detailed update for Lafourche
September 13, 2021

Here’s the list for Monday, Sept. 13, for free food, supplies, and what’s open

 

FREE FOOD

• Freshly made sandwiches are ready to be picked up at St Bernadette, Houma, at 11a.m.



• Team CITGO Fueling Good and United Way of Southwest Louisiana have arrived! Get ready for a delicious lunch, ready to serve at 11.
922 Sunset Ave Houma Louisiana (Food Bank)

• Below is a list of food and supply distributions throughout the diocese with APPROXIMATE start times.

St Hilary Church, Raceland: Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM
Holy Family, Dulac: Lunch at 12 pm served by Colonel Catholics
St. Hilary Food Pantry: open daily 9AM-3PM
St. Bernadette, Houma: Sandwiches 11am
St. Joseph, Galliano: Hot Meals 12PM

 

 

SUPPLIES



• Cross Church Supply Distribution today from 1:30–3:30 PM at Grand Caillou Middle School! Supplies will include: paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, wipes, diapers, and misc items.

 

 

WHAT’S OPEN

• Nutrition Wonderland, Houma: We are happy to announce we will be having pick up times for to go teas TWICE A DAY, by preorder only, until we have our power restored! We will have ladies there to take care of you from 8:00-10:00am and 2:00-3:00pm, Monday-Friday.



Also for payment we ask that you either bring exact change in cash or utilize our online payment options via venmo, cashapp, or paypal. Please message for further details, or with any questions you may have.
• Plantation Inn of Houma has opened for plate lunches!!!
• People’s Drug Store: Current store hours are 8-4 Monday to Saturday. Limited delivery. Phones lines that work 985-873-8526 and 985-855-4200. No fax.

• McDonald’s on Barrow Street is open, drive-thru only!

 

• The Reel Outfitters, Thibodaux – plate lunches!



Mary Ditch
