Monday, 9/13: Free Food; Supplies; What’s Open

Here’s the list for Monday, Sept. 13, for free food, supplies, and what’s open
FREE FOOD
• Freshly made sandwiches are ready to be picked up at St Bernadette, Houma, at 11a.m.
• Below is a list of food and supply distributions throughout the diocese with APPROXIMATE start times.
St Hilary Church, Raceland: Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM
Holy Family, Dulac: Lunch at 12 pm served by Colonel Catholics
St. Bernadette, Houma: Sandwiches 11am
St. Joseph, Galliano: Hot Meals 12PM
SUPPLIES
• Cross Church Supply Distribution today from 1:30–3:30 PM at Grand Caillou Middle School! Supplies will include: paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, wipes, diapers, and misc items.
WHAT’S OPEN
• Nutrition Wonderland, Houma: We are happy to announce we will be having pick up times for to go teas TWICE A DAY, by preorder only, until we have our power restored! We will have ladies there to take care of you from 8:00-10:00am and 2:00-3:00pm, Monday-Friday.
• McDonald’s on Barrow Street is open, drive-thru only!
• The Reel Outfitters, Thibodaux – plate lunches!