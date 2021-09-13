Monday, 9/13: Free Food; Supplies; What’s Open

Here’s the list for Monday, Sept. 13, for free food, supplies, and what’s open

FREE FOOD

• Freshly made sandwiches are ready to be picked up at St Bernadette, Houma, at 11a.m.

922 Sunset Ave Houma Louisiana (Food Bank)

• Below is a list of food and supply distributions throughout the diocese with APPROXIMATE start times.

St Hilary Church, Raceland: Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM

Holy Family, Dulac: Lunch at 12 pm served by Colonel Catholics

St. Bernadette, Houma: Sandwiches 11am

St. Joseph, Galliano: Hot Meals 12PM

SUPPLIES

• Cross Church Supply Distribution today from 1:30–3:30 PM at Grand Caillou Middle School! Supplies will include: paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, wipes, diapers, and misc items.

WHAT’S OPEN

• Nutrition Wonderland, Houma: We are happy to announce we will be having pick up times for to go teas TWICE A DAY, by preorder only, until we have our power restored! We will have ladies there to take care of you from 8:00-10:00am and 2:00-3:00pm, Monday-Friday.

Also for payment we ask that you either bring exact change in cash or utilize our online payment options via venmo, cashapp, or paypal. Please message for further details, or with any questions you may have.

• Plantation Inn of Houma has opened for plate lunches!!!

• People’s Drug Store: Current store hours are 8-4 Monday to Saturday. Limited delivery. Phones lines that work 985-873-8526 and 985-855-4200. No fax.

• McDonald’s on Barrow Street is open, drive-thru only!

• The Reel Outfitters, Thibodaux – plate lunches!