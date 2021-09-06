Monday: Where to get supplies, hot food

Here are areas where you can find supplies and food in the area today, Monday, Sept. 6:
HOT FOOD
• Several businesses from Lake Charles will be providing hot meals Monday, September 6, 2021 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm at Planet Fitness parking lot on MLK in Houma, LA. Jambalaya and BBQ. There will also be hot dogs for kids with their Jambalaya.
• St Bernadette will have distribution of sandwiches, water, and supplies at 10:00am. We will also serve hot meals at 3:00pm.
• Spigots on Barrow in Houma – 11am till we are out for a FREE Spaghetti Plate Lunch and Water! The water was graciously donated by Our friends at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub! Pull up to the pub and our crew will come out to you!!
• FREE HOT MEALS!!!! 8am- 6pm 7 days a week!!!! Breakfast, lunch and supper!!!!
Located in the front of The Event Center, 200 Moffet Road, across from the airbase!!!
• Southern Axe and South LA Veterans Outreach will be serving plate lunches starting at 11am or Corporate Blvd. in Houma. Supplies will be available too.
• Red beans and rice for 500 people. We will also have bottled water available.
Sponsored by District 52 State Representative Jerome”Zee”Zeringue.
We will begin serving at 11:00 at Terrebonne Lincoln/ Barker Mazda. Entrance at 1100 West Tunnel Blvd.
“We sincerely appreciate state representative Stuart Bishop from Lafayette for providing the meals”
• HOT MEALS – SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today.
Feeding Locations are as followed :
1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA
2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA
3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA
4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA
5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA
6. Dulac – Roaming
For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.
• Brooke’s Sno-World is giving away FREE Snowballs TODAY • 2:30-5pm. Rouses St. Charles St. parking lot (Houma)
SUPPLY DRIVES
• FREE ICE
Hache Grant Assoc. is distributing ice at the corner of Roussell and Belanger by Whitney Bank starting at 10am..
• St. Louis Catholic Church Community in Bayou Blue
Their Matthew 25 program will be handing out necessary supplies on Monday, September 6, at 10:00am.
Items available:
Water
Toiletries
Cleaning supplies
Diapers
Wipes
Food items-(limited)
• Free gas at United Houma Nation tribal center
400 Monarch Dr, Houma. Monday, Sept 6, 8am until we run out. Bring your own cans/vehicles to fill.
• This morning at St. Luke- Waterproof (Pastor Hayward Sims Jr.
,) New Rising Sun- (Pastor Kenneth Jackson)Terrebonne High Parking Lot- Mechanicville Gym we are receiving (3) truckloads of supplies.
WHAT’S OPEN:
• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, 605 Barataria, Houma. Open at 7am.
• Rouses Markets:
Rouses Market #4 – (East Park Ave) Houma • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #6 – (West Main St.) Houma • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #10 – Morgan City • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #12 – (Grand Caillou Rd.) Houma • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #15 – (St. Charles St.) Houma • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #16 – (N. Canal Blvd.) Thibodaux • 7am-5pm
Rouses Markets #17 – (St. Mary St.) Thibodaux • 8am-5pm
Rouses Market #24 – Lockport • 8am-4pm
Rouses Market #59 – (S. Acadia Rd.) Thibodaux • 7am-5pm
Rouses Market #66- Plattenville • 7am-5pm
Rouses Market #81- (Hwy 3235) Larose • 8am-5pm