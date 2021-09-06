Monday: Where to get supplies, hot food

FEMA to open two assistance locations in Houma this week
September 5, 2021
Entergy reports repairs to three segments of line in Terrebonne
September 6, 2021

Here are areas where you can find supplies and food in the area today, Monday, Sept. 6:



 

HOT FOOD

• Several businesses from Lake Charles will be providing hot meals Monday, September 6, 2021 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm at Planet Fitness parking lot on MLK in Houma, LA. Jambalaya and BBQ. There will also be hot dogs for kids with their Jambalaya.
St Bernadette will have distribution of sandwiches, water, and supplies at 10:00am. We will also serve hot meals at 3:00pm.

 

Spigots on Barrow in Houma –  11am till we are out for a FREE Spaghetti Plate Lunch and Water! The water was graciously donated by Our friends at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub! Pull up to the pub and our crew will come out to you!!

 

• FREE HOT MEALS!!!! 8am- 6pm 7 days a week!!!! Breakfast, lunch and supper!!!!
Located in the front of The Event Center, 200 Moffet Road, across from the airbase!!!
• Southern Axe and South LA Veterans Outreach will be serving plate lunches starting at 11am or Corporate Blvd. in Houma. Supplies will be available too.
• Red beans and rice for 500 people. We will also have bottled water available.
Sponsored by District 52 State Representative Jerome”Zee”Zeringue.
We will begin serving at 11:00 at Terrebonne Lincoln/ Barker Mazda. Entrance at 1100 West Tunnel Blvd.
“We sincerely appreciate state representative Stuart Bishop from Lafayette for providing the meals”
• HOT MEALS – SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today.
Feeding Locations are as followed :
1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA
2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA
3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA
4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA
5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA
6. Dulac – Roaming
For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.

• Brooke’s Sno-World is giving away FREE Snowballs TODAY • 2:30-5pm. Rouses St. Charles St. parking lot (Houma)

SUPPLY DRIVES

• FREE ICE
Hache Grant Assoc. is distributing ice at the corner of Roussell and Belanger by Whitney Bank starting at 10am..
• St. Louis Catholic Church Community in Bayou Blue
Their Matthew 25 program will be handing out necessary supplies on Monday, September 6, at 10:00am.
Items available:
Water
Toiletries
Cleaning supplies
Diapers
Wipes
Food items-(limited)

 

• Free gas at United Houma Nation tribal center
400 Monarch Dr, Houma. Monday, Sept 6, 8am until we run out. Bring your own cans/vehicles to fill.

 

• This morning at St. Luke- Waterproof (Pastor Hayward Sims Jr. ,) New Rising Sun- (Pastor Kenneth Jackson)Terrebonne High Parking Lot- Mechanicville Gym we are receiving (3) truckloads of supplies.
Plymouth Rock Baptist Church Pastor Blair Mitchell at 8 am we are giving away supplies as well.

WHAT’S OPEN:

Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, 605 Barataria, Houma. Open at 7am.

• Rouses Markets: 

Rouses Market #4 – (East Park Ave) Houma • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #6 – (West Main St.) Houma • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #10 – Morgan City • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #12 – (Grand Caillou Rd.) Houma • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #15 – (St. Charles St.) Houma • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #16 – (N. Canal Blvd.) Thibodaux • 7am-5pm

Rouses Markets #17 – (St. Mary St.) Thibodaux • 8am-5pm

Rouses Market #24 – Lockport • 8am-4pm

Rouses Market #59 – (S. Acadia Rd.) Thibodaux • 7am-5pm

Rouses Market #66- Plattenville • 7am-5pm

Rouses Market #81- (Hwy 3235) Larose • 8am-5pm



