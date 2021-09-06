Monday: Where to get supplies, hot food

Here are areas where you can find supplies and food in the area today, Monday, Sept. 6:

HOT FOOD

• Several businesses from Lake Charles will be providing hot meals Monday, September 6, 2021 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm at Planet Fitness parking lot on MLK in Houma, LA. Jambalaya and BBQ. There will also be hot dogs for kids with their Jambalaya.

• St Bernadette will have distribution of sandwiches, water, and supplies at 10:00am. We will also serve hot meals at 3:00pm.

• Spigots on Barrow in Houma – 11am till we are out for a FREE Spaghetti Plate Lunch and Water! The water was graciously donated by Our friends at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub! Pull up to the pub and our crew will come out to you!!

• FREE HOT MEALS!!!! 8am- 6pm 7 days a week!!!! Breakfast, lunch and supper!!!!

Located in the front of The Event Center, 200 Moffet Road, across from the airbase!!!

• Southern Axe and South LA Veterans Outreach will be serving plate lunches starting at 11am or Corporate Blvd. in Houma. Supplies will be available too.

• Red beans and rice for 500 people. We will also have bottled water available.

Sponsored by District 52 State Representative Jerome”Zee”Zeringue.

We will begin serving at 11:00 at Terrebonne Lincoln/ Barker Mazda. Entrance at 1100 West Tunnel Blvd.

“We sincerely appreciate state representative Stuart Bishop from Lafayette for providing the meals”

• HOT MEALS – SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today.

Feeding Locations are as followed :

1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA

2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA

3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA

4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA

5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA

6. Dulac – Roaming

For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.

• Brooke’s Sno-World is giving away FREE Snowballs TODAY • 2:30-5pm. Rouses St. Charles St. parking lot (Houma)

SUPPLY DRIVES

• FREE ICE Hache Grant Assoc. is distributing ice at the corner of Roussell and Belanger by Whitney Bank starting at 10am.. • St. Louis Catholic Church Community in Bayou Blue Their Matthew 25 program will be handing out necessary supplies on Monday, September 6, at 10:00am.

Items available: Water Toiletries Cleaning supplies Diapers Wipes Food items-(limited)

• Free gas at United Houma Nation tribal center

400 Monarch Dr, Houma. Monday, Sept 6, 8am until we run out. Bring your own cans/vehicles to fill.

• This morning at St. Luke- Waterproof (Pastor Hayward Sims Jr. ,) New Rising Sun- (Pastor Kenneth Jackson)Terrebonne High Parking Lot- Mechanicville Gym we are receiving (3) truckloads of supplies.

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church Pastor Blair Mitchell at 8 am we are giving away supplies as well.

WHAT’S OPEN:

• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, 605 Barataria, Houma. Open at 7am.