Money management seminar to provide financial guidance to college students

Heading to college is an exciting chapter for recent graduates. For many, it is their first being away from home, meeting new people, and branching off into young adulthood. While beginning college is one of the biggest milestones in a young adult’s life, learning to manage money is an important component in setting students up for financial freedom following graduation.

In an effort to help students form good financial habits early, Bayou Pearls, will host a money management seminar geared towards incoming freshmen and current students. The seminar will provide insightful information to those preparing for college and helpful financial guidance for students to use throughout their collegiate journey and into adulthood.

The seminar will cover the following topics:

How to protect your credit score

What you need to know about credit cards

What you need to know about Student Loans

Great HBCU tips

The seminar will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m., via zoom. Participants can access the seminar using the meeting ID: 874 5467 1141, using the following link. Bayou Pearls is an Official Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® established to serve the Bayou Region. For more information, visit the Bayou Pearls on Facebook.