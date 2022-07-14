Monique Crochet Appointed to North Lafourche Conservation, Levee, and Drainage District

Congratulations to Thibodaux native Monique M. Crochet for being appointed to the North Lafourche Conservation, Levee, and Drainage District!

Crochet is the executive director of external affairs for Nicholls State University. “I am humbled and happy to have been nominated to serve on the North Lafourche Levee District,” Crochet said, “I would like to thank Representative Beryl Amedee for the nomination and Governor Edwards for his appointment. I am so proud of what this Board has accomplished since its inception and this should make Lafourche Parish residents happy and feel protected. I know I have a lot to learn, but I have no doubt that the Commissioners on this Board will help me and will continue to have the passion for protecting people, property, and our way of life here in Lafourche Parish. I also know that Dwayne and his team will continue to provide the most up-to-date information on all completed projects and new projects that help keep Lafourche Parish protected.”

The North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District, or simply the North Lafourche Levee District (NLLD), was formed by an Act of the Louisiana Legislature and is responsible for improving flood protection on the west side of Bayou Lafourche from the Intracoastal Waterway in Larose to the northern edge of the Parish.

Through a statewide re-organization of levee boards in 2006, the North Lafourche Levee District was given additional jurisdiction over the east side of Bayou Lafourche, again from the Intracoastal Waterway in Larose to the northern end of Lafourche Parish.

This area of the parish was previously under the jurisdiction of the Lafourche Basin Levee District. The North Lafourche Levee District is now all of Lafourche Parish north of the Intracoastal Canal.