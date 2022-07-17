Monitor TOPS eligibility with online hub

Fall semester is just around the corner, and if you’re wondering what the status of your TOPS scholarship is, you can use an online portal to access your results. The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance has launched an online student hub that allows you to monitor the status of your TOPS scholarship at the click of a button.

Students can view the status of their TOPS scholarship by logging into their student hub and clicking the “Program Status” tab. The online tool provides students with an alternative option for tracking their award eligibility, status, and offers convenient account maintenance features. Students can use their LOSFA ID to register for a Student Hub account here.