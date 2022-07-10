Monkeypox 2022: What are the symptoms and treatments?

By Sandra A. Kemmerly, MD and Katherine Baumgarten, MD and Beth Anne Lambert

Experts say not everyone with monkeypox develops all of these symptoms. In fact, in the current outbreak, many cases aren’t following the usual pattern of symptoms. Some patients with confirmed monkeypox have presented with only a few or even just a single lesion Once symptoms appear, the disease can be spread to others. A person with monkeypox can be infectious for at least 21 days after symptoms appear.

To diagnose monkeypox, after consultation with the local health department, providers may be asked to take a sample from an open lesion and send it to a reference lab for testing.

The CDC says there is not widely available monkey pox-specific treatment. However, because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections. Studies indicate the smallpox vaccine is about 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

Newer vaccines have been developed to address the disease. Federal health officials are going to release nearly 300,000 doses of a monkeypox vaccine this summer to help stop the outbreak.

ACAM200 and JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) are the two currently licensed vaccines in the United States to prevent smallpox, according to the CDC.

If you are diagnosed with monkeypox, your healthcare provider will monitor your condition . You will also be advised to stay hydrated.

Bottom line:

Many people with monkeypox get better on their own within a few weeks with supportive care and little or no treatment. In the United States, the illness is seldom life-threatening, experts say.

However, the CDC considers monkeypox a serious disease that is not to be taken lightly. The health organization is closely monitoring its spread. The large number of cases suggest there is ongoing community spread in many states.

If you think you have symptoms of monkeypox, call your Primary Care physician or connect with them through MyOchsner.