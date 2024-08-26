Montegut Middle School teacher, Gayle Westley, celebrates 50 years of making a difference

Beloved Montegut Middle School teacher, Ms. Gayle Westley, is celebrating 50 years of educating local students in the bayou community.

Ms. Westley has been teaching 8th grade U.S. History at Montegut Middle School for all 50 years of her education career. “Gayle has somehow managed to touch the lives of everyone in our community,” said Montegut Middle School Principal Jennifer Pitre. “It’s magical what she has managed to do. There is never a day that goes by where she doesn’t amaze everyone.” Principal Pitre has worked with Ms. Westley for the past 10 years.

Ms. Westley is known for her innovative teaching, turns of phrase, fun outfits relating to her lesson plans, humility, and overall long-term dedication to the students of the Montegut community. “Gayle has been with us since the 70’s, and she is now teaching grandchildren of her original students,” continued Pitre. “That really shows how committed she is to our community.”

Gayle Westley. Photos provided.

This incredible impression on the Montegut area has not gone unnoticed. On a recent Facebook post by Montegut Middle School recognizing Ms. Westley for 50 years, several community members expressed their admiration for the teacher. “What a BIG impression she has made to the bayou community and surrounding areas. Many individuals and their children are blessed to have been educated by the BEST,” commented one user. “Congratulations to 50 years and thank you for making a difference in our lives as an educator.”

“She taught not only me but all of my kids as well! And they love her just as much as I do! She has made quite an impact on all of the students she has taught throughout her career… and more to come! Congratulations! and thanks for caring so much about your students and for all that you do,” continued another user. Montegut Middle School’s Facebook page was flooded with over 100 community members chiming in to express their gratitude for Ms. Westley.

Congratulations, Ms. Gayle Westley, for 50 years of dedicated service to the students of Montegut! For more information, please visit Montegut Middle School’s Facebook page.