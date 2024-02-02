Month-long closure of LA 308 at Lafourche Crossing to begin Monday, February 5

Officials Share Mardi Gras Safety TipsFebruary 2, 2024
PLANNED HWY CLOSURE: LA 308 at Lafourche Crossing beginning Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 a.m.
From Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD): LA 308 is expected to be fully closed by 7 a.m. Monday morning until 6 p.m. on March 9, 2024, for repairs to the Lafourche Crossing BNSF Railroad Bridge. The closure will be at the railway overpass between Bartley Lane and Webster Road. Drivers should detour to LA 1 via the bridges at LA 648 (Percy Brown Road) and LA 649 (St. Charles Bypass).
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.