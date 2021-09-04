More POD sites open in Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish residents may pick up water, ice, food (MREs) and tarps at the following locations in the parish beginning at 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM:
• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. Houma
• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot
• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac
• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24, Bourg
• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation, Montegut
• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever
• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin
• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr., Donner
(This site will be close to Gibson and may be up and running as early as tomorrow.)
• Mechanicville Gym**, 2814 Senator St./Percy Gabriel, Houma
(The pod site at the Mechanicville Gym will not be up and running tomorrow, 9/5 due to Entergy doing work around this area.
An Updated location will be posted as that information becomes available.)
• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station**, 581 Hwy 665, Montegut (Site possibly available no sooner than Noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. )