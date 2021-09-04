More POD sites open in Terrebonne Parish

Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune’s Latest Recovery Update
September 4, 2021
Free gas will be available at these Terrebonne and Lafourche locations next week
September 4, 2021
Terrebonne Parish residents may pick up water, ice, food (MREs) and tarps at the following locations in the parish beginning at 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM:
• Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. Houma
• Bayou Dularge Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1767 Bayou Dularge Rd., Theriot
• Grand Caillou Fire Dept. (Central Station), 6129 Grand Caillou Rd., Dulac
• South Terrebonne High School, 3879 Hwy 24, Bourg
• Montegut Recreation Gym, 107 Recreation, Montegut
• Living Word Church, 1916 Hwy 311, Schriever
• Bayou Blue Fire Dept. (Central Station), 1870 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma
• Ward 7 Citizens Center, 5006 Hwy 56, Chauvin
• Donner Community Center**, 361 Azalea Dr., Donner
(This site will be close to Gibson and may be up and running as early as tomorrow.)
• Mechanicville Gym**, 2814 Senator St./Percy Gabriel, Houma
(The pod site at the Mechanicville Gym will not be up and running tomorrow, 9/5 due to Entergy doing work around this area.

An Updated location will be posted as that information becomes available.)
• Pointe-aux-Chenes Gas Station**, 581 Hwy 665, Montegut (Site possibly available no sooner than Noon, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. )


STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

September 4, 2021

Two local nursing homes ordered to close immediately after evacuating patients to Independence warehouse

Read more