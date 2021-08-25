More than 100 Covid-19 deaths reported for second day

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 671,237. That’s 6,619 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 110 new deaths, bringing the total to 12,226. This is the second day in a row that deaths have totaled over 100.

LDH shared those not fully vaccinated account for:

• 90% of cases from 8/12 – 8/18

• 81% of deaths from 8/12 – 8/18

• 91% of current Covid hospitalizations

Hospitalizations went up, with 2,844 Covid patients in the hospital, 6 more than yesterday. 472 of those patients are on ventilators, 8 less than yesterday.

Lafourche is reporting 16,137 total cases, 214 more than yesterday. They are reporting 248 total deaths, 1 more than yesterday. (213 are confirmed, 35 are probable.)*

Terrebonne is reporting 17,393 total cases, 205 more than yesterday. They are reporting 264 total deaths, 1 more than yesterday. (235 are confirmed, 29 are probable.)*

In Region 3, there are 178 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, which is 13 less than yesterday. Region 3 has 32 Covid patients on ventilators, which is 1 more than Friday.

Percent positivity** rates for our area, updated on Wednesdays, are:

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/12 – 8/18 is now at 17.20%, decreased 9.93% from the week prior, which was 18.00%.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 8/12 – 8/18 is now at 19.30%, increased 14.20% from the week prior, which was 16.90%.

Vaccination information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

Lafourche parish is reporting 36.88% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 35.66% on Thursday. Terrebonne parish is reporting 32.68% of their population is fully vaccinated, up from 31.84% on Thursday.

Completed vaccine series counts all individuals who have received the recommended number of doses of a given COVID-19 vaccine and are not recommend to receive any more.

*Confirmed deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the confirmed case definition as described above OR death in an individual that meets the case definition for MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children).

*Probable deaths are deaths that occur in an individual that meets the probable case definition as described above OR a death in an individual that meets vital records criteria with no COVID-19 laboratory testing available.

**Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).