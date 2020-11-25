More than 192,000 people have recovered from Covid in Louisiana

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 225,638. That’s 1,234 more cases since yesterday. 214,237 are confirmed; 11,401 are probable.

(In observance of Thanksgiving, LDH will not be updating the dashboard on Thursday, November 26th. We will resume normal updates on Friday.)

The state is reporting 27 new deaths, bringing the total to 6,350 deaths. 6,097 are confirmed; 253 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 11/23/20 is 192,488, which is 6,528 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 4,594 cases. There are 4,285 confirmed and 309 probable. This is 21 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 138 deaths; 134 are confirmed and 4 are probable. That’s two more than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.60%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.40%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 4,413 cases. There are 4,224 confirmed and 189 probable. This is 19 more cases than yesterday. They are reporting 136 deaths; 131 are confirmed and 5 are probable. That’s 1 more death than yesterday. Percent positivity for the week of Nov. 12-18 is 5.20%, down 17.50% from the week prior, which was 6.3%. Total recovered is 3,764 as of 11/24/20.

Statewide, there are 1,077 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 116 are on ventilators. That’s 25 more patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 3,397,674, which is 15,879 more tests than yesterday. There are 3,299,304 molecular tests and 98,370 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 62,493 tests in Lafourche (59,983 molecular and 2,510 antigen) and 59,866 tests in Terrebonne (58,320 molecular and 1,546 antigen). That’s 298 more tests in Lafourche and 216 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.