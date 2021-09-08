Morgan City hotel provides shelter for linemen who were sleeping in parking lots

Morgan City native Kristy Toups Gant jumped into action when she saw a post on Facebook of linemen who were sleeping in parking lots and trucks.

Gant manages Clarion Inn in Morgan City, which was already filled to capacity with linemen, doctors, and nurses that were working hard for the community. She said when she saw that post, she barely slept because she imagined how she would feel if it were her husband, dad, brother, or son that was stranded. S​he prayed for the entire night and the next morning after learning about the linemen’s situation. She asked God to use her, and she said helping them is what He told her to do.

The next day she asked the new hotel owner, Mr. Anurag Gupta, for permission to open their banquet facilities to give these men shelter. Without hesitation, he agreed. Gant then sent out a Facebook post asking St. Mary Parish for their help, and she said the community showed up in a big way. Every single thing they asked for was delivered within 24 hours of the call for help. She said volunteers showed up to help, and her team was all hands on deck and eager to help. “We were able to set up 83 air mattresses with pillows, blankets and sheets,” she said, ” We set up a hallway with snacks, toiletries, sunscreen, towels, and any other needs we could think of.”

Gant said they had a few rooms down for renovations that they were able to open for the workers to use the showers. A local business owner, Mr. Joe Billiot, offered his showers at Atchafalaya 24 Hour Fitness as well without hesitation. She said the partnership has been working great since the gym is only a couple of blocks down the road from the hotel.

They have also developed a system for laundry to be done by an amazing group of local women that she calls “Laundry Angels.” The linemen drop off their laundry labeled and the “Laundry Angels” have them washed and folded when they arrive home the very next day.

Gant said the hours have been long, but the reward is great. “So many of the wives have reached out and expressed their gratitude,” she said, “That in itself makes the madness worth it.” She said the guys have been extremely appreciative and kind. She also said various organizations and individuals stop by the hotel every day with food donations and she encourages everyone to do what they can to help the people that are in need. “What you think maybe nothing,” she said, ‘would mean the world to someone else. This time of need won’t last forever, but the impact we make on others will never go away! “

She said all of the thank you’s could go on forever to those who have helped make this initiative possible. “To the volunteers, my amazing team who works around the clock, our caring owner, the laundry angels, our community who sent all of the donations, and my family for sharing me with those in need. This could have been us.” She said it was their time to show the world the true meaning of Southern Hospitality.