Morgan City Municipal Government is seeking an artist to paint “Atchafalaya National Heritage Area” Mural

The Morgan City Municipal Government is seeking a muralist to paint their new Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Mural in Morgan City!

Morgan City invites qualified artists to propose a 2D Public Art Instillation for Historic Downtown Morgan City. The mural will be located on the Greenwood Street side of the building located at 724 Front Street.

As stated on Morgan City’s official Facebook, “The project aims to bring activation, energy, color, and beauty into the city while reflecting the local community’s relationship with the Atchafalaya River. The selected artwork must incorporate the word “Atchafalaya” and encourage a sense of place. The project is intended to be artist-led, allowing creative expression in telling the story of the community’s connection to the river.” Complete details on the project, including budgets, artist requirements, applications, and more, can be found here.

All artists must submit their entry by October 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. For more information, please visit the Morgan City Municipal Government Facebook.