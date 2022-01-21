Morganza Action Coalition Celebrates Historic Funding Award

The Morganza Action Coalition applauds the decades-long effort that resulted in yesterday’s announcement of $378.5 million being awarded to construct the Morganza to the Gulf (Morganza) hurricane protection project.

It was announced yesterday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will advance funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). This critical funding, following the historic Hurricane Ida, will make the Federal government a substantial partner in protecting the region. To date, approximately $1 billion in state and local funding has been utilized to advance the Morganza project.

The Morganza to the Gulf project provides critical flood risk reduction to approximately 200,000 people living within a 1,900 square mile area within Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes and consists of the following features:

• 98 miles of earthen levees and T-walls

• 22 Navigation Floodgates and the HNC Lock Complex

• 23 Water Control Structures

• 9 Road Gates

• Pump Station Fronting Protection

“Today is a great day for our community,” said Jay Walker, President, Morganza Action Coalition. “Decades of work have culminated in the project’s largest federal award.”

“One of the most significant milestones for the Morganza project was when it achieved New Start status last year. Congressmen Steve Scalise and Garret Graves worked doggedly for the better part of a decade to secure $12 million in New Start funding,” said Tony Alford, President, Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District. “There is not a Federal project without the New Start designation and this week’s win was made possible by the Louisiana Congressional Delegation’s constant pressure and leadership.”

“When the Coalition was restructured, alignment with and between the coalition, CPRA, and the Corp of Engineers was weak and argumentative,” recollected Cory Kief, President, North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District. “Our communities had taxed themselves to reduce hurricane risk and we questioned if the Federal government would ever recognize that or support our efforts. However, for the past several years, the Corps has been a true partner – from Headquarters to the District, as well as CPRA. Today’s milestone is further demonstration of what can happen when you have a concerted effort between the local, state, and federal governments.”

“We also need to recognize the hard work of our Senators,” Reggie Dupre, Executive Director, Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, added. “Sen. Cassidy’s creativity has been a key element to our success and Sen. Kennedy has been a dogged champion in securing appropriations.”

“This achievement should be celebrated by the entire Louisiana Congressional Delegation,” said Dwayne Bourgeois, Executive Director, North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District. “It is not just the current delegation, but also those who contributed in the past, such as Congressmen Cedric Richmond and Ralph Abraham, who made this award possible. As we continue build out of the project, we look forward to expanding our team with the newest additions to the delegation – Representatives Troy Carter and Julia Letlow.”

“Yesterday’s announcement of nearly $400 million in federal funding to add to the $1 billion already obligated is a major milestone for the Morganza project and our community,” said President Gordon Dove, Parish President, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. “More than the protection these funds provide, the announcement shows that this team can work together to get big things done! I look forward to the day when our region is protected by the full potential of our efforts.”

For additional comment/information, please contact Mr. Reggie Dupre (Executive Director, Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District) at 985-853-2261.

Formed in 2006, the Morganza Action Coalition is a 501(c)(4) organization which was established to support the efforts of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District and the North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District. With the support of our members, MAC is the voice for our local community as we push for Terrebonne and Lafourche flood protection that is critical to our survival and that will help us continue to feed and fuel this entire nation.