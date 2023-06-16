Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile in Thibodaux

The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed one of our mosquito samples positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). Said sample was collected in the City of Thibodaux area of Lafourche Parish (Zone L33 – Coulon Rd to Banker Drive and Highway 308 to Levert Road) on June 12th. In accordance with the Expanded Transmission Protocol, we are suggesting the following:

1.) The location described will serve as the epicenter from which inspection, sampling, and control efforts will radiate.

2.) Personnel will be assigned to inspect the immediate area surrounding the epicenter and to continue outward for an approximate five city block area depending upon the geographic location, the topography, and the surrounding conditions. The purpose of the search will be to locate vector mosquito (the Southern House Mosquito and/or the Asian Tiger) breeding sites. Once located, Mosquito Control will address the larvae with the feasible means necessary to control the situation.

3.) Residents in the area will be made aware that there is a heightened potential for encephalitis infection in their neighborhood and that personal protection and yard sanitation is recommended. This will be done by distributing informative literature within a one to five city block radius of the epicenter.

4.) Gravid Traps will be used to sample the adult mosquito population in a five City block area radiating from the epicenter. The number of mosquitoes collected will serve to quantify the adult population and provide specimens for testing.

5.) During the evening hours, truck-mounted sprayers will be assigned to Spray Zone L33 in an effort to reduce/maintain the vector population below the critical level. Spraying will be conducted on the evenings of June 16th, 17th, and 18th, weather permitting.