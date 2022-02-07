Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Annual Kickoff Celebration Mass

The Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle will be hosting its annual Kickoff Celebration Mass on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the newly renovated St. Bridget Catholic Church, located at 2076 West Main in Schriever. The event will provide the opportunity to meet new and existing members, and to learn more about their impact and future goals.

The Women’s Giving Circle is an initiative started in 2019 by the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana to bring women together to share in their faith and love for the community. Members of the circle select the nonprofits who will be recipients of grants each year. In the past three years, $240,000 has been granted to local nonprofits impacting women, children and families.

“Our members’ gifts have helped to purchase ultrasound machines for Crossroads, assisted MacDonnell Methodist Home’s aging out programs, fed hundreds of children through the Helio Foundation and our local food banks, and so much more,” said Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation. “We are excited to kick off 2022 and invite everyone to join us and to bring a friend because the more we grow, the more we give locally.”

To attend the event, simply RSVP to Nancy Bernard at nbernard@htdiocese.org.