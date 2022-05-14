Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle granted $101,000 to seven local nonprofits

The following non-profits were honored with grants for the following needs:

Catholic Charities Disaster Relief – $34,000 to continue with their appliance assistance efforts

Crossroads Pregnancy Center – $20,000 to implement a digital marketing campaign to further their reach in our community

The Haven – $15,000 for their Family Violence Emergency Support Program and Flexible Housing Fund

Friends of Beyond the Bell – $8,000 to improve engagement in experiences and trips for kids

St. Lucy’s Daycare – $8,000 to add and improve playground equipment and kitchen appliances

Hope Extreme – $8,000 to improve the after school program by purchasing new equipment and supplies

Good Samaritan Food Bank and Thrift Store of Raceland – $8,000 to extend outreach of the food bank to other locations like the Wallace Center

“It has been a truly humbling experience to watch the members of the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle live out Mother Teresa’s mission to help women, children, and families,” said Ponson. “Over the course of four years, despite continued challenges we face daily, the Catholic women within our diocese have led with their prayers, their hearts, and their vision to make our community a better place. Their shared generosity has enabled our Giving Circle to distribute over $329,000 over the last four years. Our vision was to build a community of Catholic women where every gift, no matter how large or small, would make an impact locally. We are honored to have been able to grant out $101,000 this year and hope to continue to grow our support throughout our local community.”