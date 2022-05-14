Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle granted $101,000 to seven local nonprofits

After another year of tremendous challenges in our community, the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle members have granted $101,000 to seven local nonprofits directly impacting the lives of women, children, and families. Through prayer and community, the group of Catholic women have together overcome the challenges of Hurricane Ida and found ways to make an impact in the community.
On Thursday, May 12, members of the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle joined together at the Pastoral Center to make a touching presentation of grant dollars. Amy Ponson, executive director of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana, read descriptions of each non-profit, detailing how each supports a different need of women, children and families in our communities. A member of the Giving Circle presented each check to representatives of each non-profit.
The following non-profits were honored with grants for the following needs:
“It has been a truly humbling experience to watch the members of the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle live out Mother Teresa’s mission to help women, children, and families,” said Ponson. “Over the course of four years, despite continued challenges we face daily, the Catholic women within our diocese have led with their prayers, their hearts, and their vision to make our community a better place. Their shared generosity has enabled our Giving Circle to distribute over $329,000 over the last four years. Our vision was to build a community of Catholic women where every gift, no matter how large or small, would make an impact locally. We are honored to have been able to grant out $101,000 this year and hope to continue to grow our support throughout our local community.”
Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle Steering Committee members include: Bonnie Babin, Wanda Birdsall, Charlotte Bollinger, Pat Caillouet, Andree’ Casey, Emelie Cheramie, Karen David, Susan David, Rene David, Mary Duplantis, Renee Gautreaux, Brenda Riviere, Lillie Triche Romano, Kelly Thibodeaux, Clarisse Waguespack
For more information about the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle, please visit https://www.catholicfoundationsl.org/womens-giving-circle/. If you are interested in joining, please contact Amy Ponson at (985) 850-3116, or aponson@htdiocese.org.