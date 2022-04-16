Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 90 in Des Allemands

On April 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 90 near Catfish Lane in Lafourche Parish. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old James Derouen of New Iberia.

The preliminary investigation revealed Derouen was traveling the wrong way in the left westbound lane of U.S. Hwy 90 on a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan. At the same time, a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling west in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90. For reasons still under investigation, the Kawasaki struck the Ford head-on causing Derouen to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Derouen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Derouen and awaiting analysis. The driver of the Ford was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary toxicology sample that is also awaiting analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2022.