Motorcyclist from Thibodaux Succumbs to Injuries Received in Two-Vehicle Crash

On February 18, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Johnson Ridge Lane. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 23-year-old Brett Scott of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Anthony Moore of Thibodaux was stopped facing east on the Johnson Ridge Bridge in a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. Scott, who was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster, was traveling north on LA Hwy 20 in the right lane. Moore failed to yield to approaching traffic and began to cross LA Hwy 20 into the path of the Harley-Davidson causing it to strike the side of the pick-up.

Although Scott was wearing a DOT approved helmet, he suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Moore, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Scott and submitted for analysis. Moore, who was not suspected of being impaired, provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than vehicle occupants to die in a crash. Both drivers and motorcyclists can ensure each other’s safety by looking twice for each other as they travel the roadways.

Troop C has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 7 deaths in 2022.