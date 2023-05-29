Motorcyclist Killed in Assumption Parish Crash

On May 28, 2023, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 70 at the intersection with Verret Street. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 44-year-old Shari Akins of Greenwell Springs.

The preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Craig Aucoin of Pierre Part was traveling north on Verret Street in a 2019 Nissan Altima. At the same time, Akins was traveling east on LA Hwy 70 approaching the intersection with Verret Street while riding a 2005 Honda motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, Aucoin failed to yield to the approaching motorcycle from a stop sign and pulled into its path causing the vehicles to collide.

Akins, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, was ejected from her motorcycle and suffered serious injuries. She was transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where she later died. Aucoin was properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

Aucoin was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath test which showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Akins and submitted for analysis.

Aucoin was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and driving with a suspended license. This crash remains under investigation.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Always remember to be vigilant and look twice for motorcycles before making any maneuver, such as changing lanes, turning, or entering an intersection. Motorcycles are smaller and can be easily overlooked, so take an extra moment to scan your surroundings. A moment of caution can save a life and help create a safer environment for everyone on the road

Troop C has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities in 2023.