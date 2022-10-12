Motorcyclist Killed in Cut Off Crash

On October 11, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 near West 133rd Street. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 49-year-old Euell Turnage of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Turnage was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on LA Highway 1 at a high rate of speed while passing multiple northbound vehicles. At the same time ahead of Turnage, the driver of a northbound 2013 KIA Sorrento began to slow down and turn left onto West 133rdStreet. For reasons still under investigation, Turnage struck the rear of the KIA causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Although wearing a DOT approved helmet, Turnage suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the KIA was properly restrained and was uninjured.

A toxicology sample was collected from Turnage and submitted for analysis. The driver of the KIA was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a chemical breath test which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals as well as never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths in 2022.