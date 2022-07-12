Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On July 11, 2022, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 37th Street. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Robert Luent of Larose.

The preliminary investigation revealed Luent was riding a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle north on LA Hwy 308 while in a curve. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned causing Luent to be ejected.

Although Luent was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Obeying all traffic control signs and signals as well as never driving while impaired, fatigued, or distracted can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop C has investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2022.