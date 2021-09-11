Motorcyclist Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 11, 2021, shortly before 11:00 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 24 (West Main Street) at the intersection with Louisiana Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Richard Vizier of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Austin Wernich of Schriever was traveling west on LA Hwy 311 in a 2010 Dodge Nitro. As Wernich approached the intersection with LA Hwy 24, he came to a stop due to a stop sign. Vizier, who was riding on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, was traveling south on LA Hwy 24 in the left lane. Wernich failed to yield to approaching traffic and began to enter the intersection into the path of the Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle struck Wernich’s vehicle causing Vizier to be ejected.

Although Vizier was wearing a DOT approved helmet, he suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance where he later died. Wernich, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Vizier and submitted for analysis. Wernich provided a voluntary breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 29 times more likely than vehicle occupants to die in a crash. Both drivers and motorcyclists should look twice for each other as they travel the roadways.

Troop C has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2021.