Motorcyclist Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On August 10, 2021, shortly after 10:00 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C were notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3040 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) at the intersection with Enterprise Drive in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Scott Danos of Cut Off.

The preliminary investigation revealed Danos was traveling north in the right lane of LA 3040 on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster. As Danos approached the intersection at Enterprise Drive, he failed to stop for a red traffic signal. The motorcycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2021 Chevrolet Equinox that was crossing LA 3040 on Enterprise Drive.

Despite wearing a DOT approved helmet, Danos suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Chevrolet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Danos and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.